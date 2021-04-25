Bokf Na Has $9.29 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Bokf Na lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $93.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.23 and its 200-day moving average is $95.69. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $90.09 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.