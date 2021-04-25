Bokf Na Increases Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,701 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,748 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $13,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,476,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,217,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $845,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,533 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,403,137,000 after purchasing an additional 980,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $142.08 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.27 and a 1 year high of $149.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 248,215 shares in the company, valued at $35,991,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 61,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,361,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 155,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,009,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,124 shares of company stock valued at $60,666,839 in the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

