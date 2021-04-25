Bokf Na Increases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bokf Na increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.58.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,129. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $135.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.63. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.13 and a 52-week high of $136.35.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

