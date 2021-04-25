Bokf Na Increases Stock Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned 0.09% of Lamar Advertising worth $8,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAMR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,646,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,372,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 634,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,801,000 after purchasing an additional 368,533 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at $29,694,000. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at $19,256,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $98.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 1.46. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $47.88 and a one year high of $100.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.89 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

