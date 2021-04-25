Bokf Na Lowers Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bokf Na reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $186.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $121.67 and a 12-month high of $186.98.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 39.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.06.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

