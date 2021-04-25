Bokf Na Purchases 1,148 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Bokf Na increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,448 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $12,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $670,667,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $358,841,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $163,145,000 after acquiring an additional 376,760 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $94,102,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $89,061,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.50.

NYSE:PANW opened at $358.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $338.29 and a 200-day moving average of $324.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.55 and a twelve month high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total transaction of $998,893.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 299,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,938,267.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $523,212.82. Following the sale, the president now owns 127,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,338,333.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,917 shares of company stock valued at $32,027,531 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

