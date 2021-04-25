Bokf Na Purchases 24,661 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Bokf Na raised its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,661 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in V.F. were worth $12,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in V.F. by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,093,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global upgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. V.F. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $88.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of -679.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.13%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

