Bokf Na Purchases 3,214 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Bokf Na increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,806 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $12,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.17.

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $201.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of -380.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $87.84 and a fifty-two week high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. Research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.