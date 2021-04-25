Bokf Na Purchases 95,619 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Bokf Na increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 1,417.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,619 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned approximately 0.18% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $9,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 464,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,228,000 after acquiring an additional 286,397 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,977,000 after acquiring an additional 371,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $90.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.03 and a 200 day moving average of $82.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.29 and a 12-month high of $93.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 10,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $889,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $2,115,818.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,174 shares of company stock valued at $10,705,241 over the last three months. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.33.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

