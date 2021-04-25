Bokf Na Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bokf Na increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $14,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.38.

LLY stock opened at $188.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $180.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

