Bokf Na Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bokf Na decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 11,069 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,134,080.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $74.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a market cap of $216.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.63.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

