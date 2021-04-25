Bokf Na Sells 10,203 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bokf Na cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,203 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.67.

Shares of HON stock opened at $224.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.11 and a 52-week high of $232.35.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

