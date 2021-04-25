Bokf Na Sells 16,568 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Bokf Na reduced its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,568 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Fortive were worth $9,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 125,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Fortive by 1,624.2% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter worth $67,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter worth $610,000. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. lifted its position in Fortive by 35.7% in the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 293,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,769,000 after buying an additional 77,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,557,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $36,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $73.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.46 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.31.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. Analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.79.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

