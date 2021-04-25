Bokf Na Sells 2,064 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bokf Na trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 21.6% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Lam Research by 11.2% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 35,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,881,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 35.1% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 3.9% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 39,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,653,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $627.49 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $229.69 and a 12-month high of $669.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $590.71 and its 200 day moving average is $503.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

