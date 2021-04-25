Bokf Na Sells 2,131 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Bokf Na decreased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 598,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,684,000 after purchasing an additional 40,233 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 680.3% during the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 140,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,399,000 after purchasing an additional 122,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Longbow Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $156.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.07. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.80 and a 1-year high of $166.67. The stock has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 66.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

