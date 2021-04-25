Bokf Na Sells 2,531 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Bokf Na cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $9,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $13,508,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

IWO opened at $308.53 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $170.69 and a 12 month high of $339.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $303.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

