Bokf Na Sells 2,998 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bokf Na cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,955 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 140.0% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.7% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 14.8% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 21.7% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $505.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $223.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $393.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $527.49 and its 200 day moving average is $521.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.