Bokf Na Sells 415 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bokf Na decreased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $11,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $384.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $364.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.87. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $228.71 and a fifty-two week high of $388.04.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

