Bokf Na Sells 4,830 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bokf Na lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,588 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $43,535,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,199 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE opened at $515.84 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.57 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $473.80 and its 200 day moving average is $478.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $246.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total transaction of $1,014,976.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,278,094.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,458 shares of company stock worth $56,101,624. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

