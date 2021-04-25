Bokf Na Sells 5,346 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bokf Na lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,346 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $156.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.43 and a 200-day moving average of $138.67. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.93 and a 1-year high of $157.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

