Bokf Na Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Bokf Na lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,873 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $11,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $113.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.99. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $114.35.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

