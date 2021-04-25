BOMB One Day Trading Volume Reaches $215,749.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. BOMB has a market cap of $3.35 million and approximately $215,749.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for about $3.68 or 0.00007403 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,715.11 or 1.00043575 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00037934 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00010680 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.43 or 0.00131670 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000932 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 910,095 coins and its circulating supply is 909,307 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.