Bondly (BONDLY) Trading 31.1% Lower Over Last Week

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Bondly has a market capitalization of $27.84 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bondly coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bondly has traded down 31.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00063914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00017800 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00060318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00094403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.85 or 0.00690636 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,679.54 or 0.07657796 BTC.

About Bondly

Bondly is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Buying and Selling Bondly

