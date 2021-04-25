Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,291.48.

Booking stock opened at $2,395.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,303.25 and a 52-week high of $2,489.41. The company has a market cap of $98.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,368.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,119.86.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $23.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

