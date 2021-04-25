Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Holdings Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Booking worth $121,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,291.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $48.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,395.43. 253,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,513. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,368.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,119.86. The company has a market cap of $98.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,303.25 and a 52 week high of $2,489.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $23.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

