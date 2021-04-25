Boolberry (BBR) Reaches One Day Volume of $5.00

Boolberry (CURRENCY:BBR) traded up 17.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. In the last week, Boolberry has traded 85.5% lower against the US dollar. One Boolberry coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Boolberry has a market capitalization of $193,478.15 and $5.00 worth of Boolberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $372.40 or 0.00712671 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004012 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000584 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Boolberry Coin Profile

Boolberry (BBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 17th, 2014. Boolberry’s total supply is 13,207,454 coins. Boolberry’s official Twitter account is @BoolberryTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Boolberry is boolberry.com . The Reddit community for Boolberry is /r/boolberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boolberry is a wild Keccak algorithm PoW crypto coin. The block interval, or target, is set to 120 seconds. The total number of coins is limited to approximately 18.5 million and the block reward reduces in a variable manner with shortening time spans between reductions. “

Boolberry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boolberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boolberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boolberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

