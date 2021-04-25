Boosted Finance (BOOST) Price Hits $71.86 on Top Exchanges

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Boosted Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $71.86 or 0.00138258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $4.30 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00060999 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.21 or 0.00267823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.92 or 0.01042589 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00024201 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $342.06 or 0.00658078 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52,184.93 or 1.00397343 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

