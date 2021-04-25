BOScoin Price Reaches $0.0031 on Exchanges (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last week, BOScoin has traded 49.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $2,757.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOScoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000234 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000132 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000188 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

