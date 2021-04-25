Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,797 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $509,837,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,078,173,000 after buying an additional 11,161,162 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $765,951,000 after buying an additional 5,520,351 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 621.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,986,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156,674 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 534.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,294,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $190,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $42.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.16. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

In other news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $974,708.58. Insiders have sold a total of 55,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,468 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

