Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 54,069 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 548,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,069 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.25% of Omnicom Group worth $40,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC opened at $81.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $81.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.92 and a 200 day moving average of $64.82.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

