Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 50.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 886,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,295 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.56% of STAG Industrial worth $29,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $36.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 78.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.78.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.