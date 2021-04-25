Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 24,428 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,428 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.27% of Avery Dennison worth $41,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 21,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.36.

NYSE AVY opened at $202.16 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $98.84 and a 52 week high of $202.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.22.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.