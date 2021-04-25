Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 3,874 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.12% of AutoZone worth $36,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in AutoZone by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,471.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,373.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,225.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $982.30 and a 1-year high of $1,524.98.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,417.09.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total value of $978,923.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 993 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,609.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

