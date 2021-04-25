Boston Trust Walden Corp Cuts Stock Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 107,523 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.94% of Forward Air worth $22,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,378 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth about $27,968,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth about $18,753,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 323.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 235,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,065,000 after acquiring an additional 179,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,159,000 after acquiring an additional 149,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Forward Air from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.20.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $88.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Forward Air Co. has a one year low of $40.75 and a one year high of $93.53.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $350.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.75 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

