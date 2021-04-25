Boston Trust Walden Corp Cuts Stock Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,894 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.70% of Silgan worth $32,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLGN. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Silgan in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Silgan by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Silgan by 406.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Silgan by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Silgan in the first quarter worth $190,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLGN. Bank of America upgraded Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Silgan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $43.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.47. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day moving average is $38.03.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equities analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

In other Silgan news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $909,235.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,684,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

