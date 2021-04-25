Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.03% of Badger Meter worth $28,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $586,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,995,000. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Shares of BMI opened at $97.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.41 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.49 and a fifty-two week high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $357,049.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,653.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $913,829.70. Insiders sold a total of 13,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,039 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

