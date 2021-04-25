Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,614 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.44% of CubeSmart worth $33,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 262.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 101,763 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CUBE. Raymond James lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

NYSE CUBE opened at $42.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $42.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.28.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 80.47%.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,824,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

