Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,634 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.27% of F5 Networks worth $34,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $245,888,000 after buying an additional 316,694 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,313 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $194,117,000 after purchasing an additional 218,555 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 716,359 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $126,036,000 after purchasing an additional 109,547 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,879,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 510,295 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $89,781,000 after purchasing an additional 62,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.78.

FFIV stock opened at $209.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.79 and a 12-month high of $216.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.23.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Geng Lin sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total value of $50,261.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,794 shares of company stock worth $3,375,173 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

