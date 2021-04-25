Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $25.46 Million Stock Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,271 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.30% of InterDigital worth $25,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Touchstone Capital Inc. lifted its position in InterDigital by 2.0% during the first quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 126,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the first quarter worth approximately $630,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in InterDigital by 3.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in InterDigital by 4.0% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 14,267 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

IDCC has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

Shares of IDCC opened at $72.53 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.43 and a 12 month high of $74.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.03 and its 200-day moving average is $63.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $90.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.12%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

