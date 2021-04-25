Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $26.09 Million Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,293 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.23% of Nordson worth $26,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nordson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,173,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,645,000 after purchasing an additional 62,196 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Nordson by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 926,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,162,000 after purchasing an additional 32,521 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 867,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,360,000 after acquiring an additional 59,164 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 842,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,423,000 after acquiring an additional 170,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 669,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,749,000 after acquiring an additional 127,679 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NDSN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $213.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $152.98 and a 1 year high of $216.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.70.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.08 million. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 28.47%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $1,882,517.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $849,233.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,294.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,255. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

