Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $26.96 Million Stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.06% of Minerals Technologies worth $26,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,594,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 507,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,504,000 after purchasing an additional 294,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,797,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,876,000 after purchasing an additional 180,892 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 402,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,007,000 after purchasing an additional 173,513 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 677,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,085,000 after purchasing an additional 106,964 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTX opened at $78.40 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.15 and a 1-year high of $81.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.15 and a 200-day moving average of $66.50.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $431.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.91 million. Equities analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTX. CL King upped their target price on Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Minerals Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

In related news, SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $1,674,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,424.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $451,960.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,596 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

