Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $27.20 Million Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.90% of ExlService worth $27,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $95.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.95. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.09 and a 1 year high of $96.60.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total transaction of $105,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,112.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $77,108.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,406.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,391 shares of company stock valued at $6,312,562 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

