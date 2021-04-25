Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $28.37 Million Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.40% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $28,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,646,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,379,000 after buying an additional 237,516 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $10,331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,098,000 after buying an additional 37,496 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 236,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,617,000 after buying an additional 34,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 158.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 34,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $121.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.25. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $72.89 and a 1 year high of $122.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $137.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.20 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 48.09%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $948,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CPK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chesapeake Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.