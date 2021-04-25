Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $33.59 Million Stock Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,178 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.28% of RPM International worth $33,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 567,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,728,000 after purchasing an additional 49,516 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in RPM International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 375,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,115,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in RPM International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 369,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,571,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in RPM International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 307,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,953,000 after buying an additional 12,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in RPM International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 273,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,819,000 after buying an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RPM. Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RPM International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.44.

Shares of RPM opened at $94.77 on Friday. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.34 and a 200-day moving average of $88.01.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

In other RPM International news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $820,716.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,997 shares in the company, valued at $8,828,305.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $170,943.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,399.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,455 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,588. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

