Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $34.49 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.09% of Cummins worth $34,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock opened at $262.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.83. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.32 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 35.88%.

In related news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus increased their price target on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.71.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

