Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $38.35 Million Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,485 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.79% of Lancaster Colony worth $38,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 825.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the first quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

In related news, SVP David S. Nagle sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total value of $299,492.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,520.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $185.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 0.25. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $131.96 and a 1-year high of $188.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.02.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.97 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.85%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.