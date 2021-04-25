Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $38.68 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,310 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,085 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $38,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $301.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $857.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.82 and a fifty-two week high of $315.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.03.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,564,049 shares of company stock valued at $441,938,332. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

