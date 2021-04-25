Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $40.83 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,348 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.25% of Cincinnati Financial worth $40,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,110,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,970,000 after purchasing an additional 739,370 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,064,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,589,000 after buying an additional 4,852,298 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,373,000 after buying an additional 38,977 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,863,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,815,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $135,104,000. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $109.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.80 and a 200-day moving average of $89.71. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $110.30.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

