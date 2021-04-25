Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,912 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,435 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.14% of NetApp worth $23,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $76.94 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.81 and a 52 week high of $78.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

