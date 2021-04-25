Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,629 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.18% of PerkinElmer worth $26,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on PKI shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.93.

NYSE PKI opened at $134.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.71 and a fifty-two week high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

